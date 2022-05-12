Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

HBM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,172. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 233,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

