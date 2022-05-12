HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.12. 29,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.95. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.54 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

