HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Shore Capital cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 483.90 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 507.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.84. The company has a market cap of £97.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($269,666.38).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

