H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.57

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 51181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

