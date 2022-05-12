H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HRB traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 338,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,425. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

