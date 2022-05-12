Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,843. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

