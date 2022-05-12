Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $328.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.04), with a volume of 39241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.30) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £432.54 million and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.70.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

