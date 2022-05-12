Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,336. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.