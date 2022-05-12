Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,336. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.