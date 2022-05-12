Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,024 shares of company stock worth $58,502,634. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

