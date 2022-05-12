Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.75. 197,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

