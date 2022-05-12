HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $207.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HireQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

