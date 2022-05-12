Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SONG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.80 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,198. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,133.33. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 98.70 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.46.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £785.40 ($968.31).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.