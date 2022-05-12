Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.85. 78,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,269,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

