Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

