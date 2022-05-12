Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $203.17 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $804.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $809.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $825.83 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Shares of HIW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,500. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
