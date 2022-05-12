HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $25.03 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.