HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

