HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,423 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,403,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.