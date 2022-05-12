HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 136,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 468.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $107.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

