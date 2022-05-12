HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

