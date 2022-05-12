HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,928,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $89.29 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53.

