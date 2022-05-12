HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 221,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

