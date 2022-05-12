HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 21,229 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.