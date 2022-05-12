HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.10% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of COM stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

