Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,963. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

