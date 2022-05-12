High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of HITI opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. High Tide has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.82.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

