High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLNFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $$9.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

