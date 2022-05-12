Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $550.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hibbett by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

