HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

NYSE DINO traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.