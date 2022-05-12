Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President Purchases $936,516.12 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLF traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 2,344,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,519. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

