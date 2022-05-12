Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC HNSDF opened at 24.40 on Monday. Hensoldt has a twelve month low of 24.40 and a twelve month high of 31.00.

Hensoldt Company Profile (Get Rating)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

