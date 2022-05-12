Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $253,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

