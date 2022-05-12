Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.
HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.
About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
