Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

