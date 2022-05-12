Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.76.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

