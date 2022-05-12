Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 417,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

