Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,906 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,812. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

