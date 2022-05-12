Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 11,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

