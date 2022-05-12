Head to Head Contrast: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 23.11 -$12.93 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.23 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -15.65

Draganfly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Draganfly and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 14 0 2.70

Boeing has a consensus price target of $232.16, indicating a potential upside of 79.42%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly N/A N/A N/A Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

