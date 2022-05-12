Head-To-Head Contrast: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 606.52%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21% PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 21.48 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -1.53 PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 38.92 -$59.85 million N/A N/A

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.