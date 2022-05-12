Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 358,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

