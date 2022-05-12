Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Down 1.8%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

