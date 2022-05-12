Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 4.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.33. 165,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,594,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $50,201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,949,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

