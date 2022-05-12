Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of HOG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 3,159,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,896. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

