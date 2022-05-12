Hardy Reed LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Amedisys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. 341,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

