Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,023. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

