Hardy Reed LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,717. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.63 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average of $279.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

