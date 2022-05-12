Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 5,177,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

