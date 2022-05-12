Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). 62,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 33,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

The firm has a market cap of £16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

