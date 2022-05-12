Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). 62,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 33,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).
The firm has a market cap of £16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.
Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)
