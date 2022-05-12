Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.11. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.06.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

