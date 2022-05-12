Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($208.42) to €191.00 ($201.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($221.05) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.88. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.